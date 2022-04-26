Taste a success, slice coming up next

(Pictured left to right) Jen Leach, the designer of the Taste of Shoreview flyer and member of Shoreview-Einhausen Sister City Association (SESCA), Slice of Shoreview Volunteer Committee Board Chair Jacci Krebsbach, and John Connelly, president of the Twin Cities North Chamber of Commerce at the Taste of Shoreview fundraiser at the Shoreview Community Center. Krebsbach said the fundraiser was a rousing success and proceeds were significantly higher from the last Taste in 2020. Mark your calendars and plan to attend the Slice of Shoreview July 22-24 at Island Lake County Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.