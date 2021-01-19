Shoreview resident Jim Radford took photos of rime on trees near Snail Lake as people enjoyed the weather and scenery. Rime, Radford said, is different than hoar frost: “Rime (is) defined as a white incrustation of ice formed when supercooled water droplets freeze almost instantly on contact with a solid surface, and, of course, the water droplets came from the fog as the dew point dropped (last) week. We don’t get too many days like this.”

