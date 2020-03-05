Voters in Shoreview overwhelmingly favored former Vice President Joe Biden in Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary.
Minnesota was one of 14 states to participate in Super Tuesday, when the greatest number of states hold primary elections and approximately one-third of all delegates are up for grabs. According to results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, of the 5,047 Democratic votes cast in Shoreview's precincts, 2,171 were for Biden—43% of the total votes.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) followed with 1,133, or 22.5%, of the votes; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) with 797, or 15.8%, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg with 444, or 10.5%
Thanks to early absentee voting, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg respectively received 8.9% and 1.5% of the votes in Shoreview, though both candidates dropped out shortly before Super Tuesday.
President Donald Trump faced no challengers on the Republican ballot, easily securing 485 of the 496 votes (97.8%) cast in the GOP primary. Write-ins made up the few remaining percentage points.
Shoreview's results are consistent with those throughout Minnesota. Biden won the state with approximately 39% of the votes and thus 38 of Minnesota's 75 delegates. Sanders followed with 30% of the votes and 27 delegates, and Warren with 15% and 10 delegates.
This was Minnesota's first presidential primary since 1992.
Elizabeth Callen is the editor of the Shoreview Press.
