Mounds View volleyball has a 9-2 record and four straight victories after edging Roseville in a marathon Thursday 21-25, 25-12, 23-25, 26-24, 16-14 there Thursday evening, sparked by 6-foot freshman Audrey Kocon with 30 kills. The Mustangs had sweeps in their three previous outings, against Cretin-Derham Hall 25-9, 25-14, 25-18; Irondale 25-12, 25-15 , 25-18; and Woodbury 25-15, 25-19, 25-19.

