The upside for Brett Bateman being a Minnesota Gopher is that he quickly became one of their best ballplayers. The downside is that he joined them just when the program suddenly hit a low ebb.

“Our record has not exactly been what we hoped for,” acknowledged the 2020 Mounds View graduate, “what with Covid, and not executing on the mound, and at the plate, like we should. But overall, it’s been a great experience.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.