The Mounds View wrestlers were runners-up in the Section 4AAA meet on Saturday. The Mustangs, who finished duals 29-4, lost in the finals to No. 2 ranked Stillwater 45-13, after advancing with wins over North St. Paul 82-0 and Irondale 56-15. Winning three matches were freshman Brett Swenson ate 106, freshman Colton Loween at 132 and junior Jacob Solheim at 195. Next for the Mustangs is the section individuals meet Saturday at Stillwater.
Mounds View 82, North St. Paul 0
- 106 - Brett Swenson (Mounds View) pin Justin Liu 1:16
- 113 - Jack Hatton (Mounds View) won by forfeit
- 120 - Caden Grenier (Mounds View) won by forfeit
- 126 - Ben Sparks (Mounds View) won by forfeit
- 132 - Colton Loween (Mounds View) won by forfeit
- 138 - Brady Swenson (Mounds View) won by forfeit
- 145 - Apollo Ashby (Mounds View) maj dec Avery Stutsman 9-0
- 152 - Ethan Swenson (Mounds View) pin Cameron Schleper 1:05
- 160 - Joseph Muhlstein (Mounds View) won by forfeit
- 170 - Quin Morgan (Mounds View) pin Derek Staggs :25
- 182 - Brady Alquist (Mounds View) pin Carter Ekstrom 3:31
- 195 - Jacob Solheim (Mounds View) won by forfeit
- 220 - Gavin Maxey (Mounds View) won by forfeit
- 285 - Jacob Praml (Mounds View) pin Alijah Capehart 1:20
Mounds View 56, Irondale 15
- 106 - Brett Swenson (Mounds View) dec Arlo Brinkman 12-6
- 113 - Brandon Lee (Irondale) pin Jack Hatton 1:03
- 120 - Clayton Solberg (Irondale) dec Caden Grenier 6-5
- 126 - Ben Sparks (Mounds View) dec Mathew Arens 4-3
- 132 - Colton Loween (Mounds View) pin Jack Metz 1:22
- 138 - Brady Swenson (Mounds View) dec Carson Bockenhauer 7-1
- 145 - Apollo Ashby (Mounds View) pin Calvin Brinkman 4:46
- 152 - Ethan Swenson (Mounds View) pin Aaron Saralampi 3:33
- 160 - Joseph Muhlstein (Mounds View) tech fall Azeil Bestmen 17-2
- 170 - Quin Morgan (Mounds View) pin Senowa Baek 2:23
- 182 - Brady Alquist (Mounds View) pin Grayden Campbell 1:39
- 195 - Jacob Solheim (Mounds View) pin Jack Suedbeck :12
- 220 - Gavin Maxey (Mounds View) pin Brenden Korten :23
- 285 - Thomas Lavin (Irondale) pin Gajan Dileepan :57
Stillwater 45, Mounds View 13
- 106 - Brett Swenson (Mounds View) dec Noah Nicholson 6-2
- 113 - Mikey Jelinek (Stillwater) maj dec Jack Hatton 15-2
- 120 - Dylan Dauffenbach (Stillwater) pin Caden Grenier 1:35
- 126 - Sam Bethke (Stillwater) tech fall Ben Sparks 15-0
- 132 - Colton Loween (Mounds View) dec Brody Urbanski 12-5
- 138 - Cittadino Tuttle (Stillwater) maj dec Brady Swenson 11-0
- 145 - Owen Bouthilet (Stillwater) dec Apollo Ashby 3-1
- 152 - Otto Hanlon (Stillwater) dec Ethan Swenson 8-6
- 160 - Joseph Muhlstein (Mounds View) dec Keaton Urbanski 5-3
- 170 - Hunter Lyden (Stillwater) tech fall Quin Morgan 20-5
- 182 - Ryder Rogotzke (Stillwater) pin Brady Alquist 1:35
- 195 - Jacob Solheim (Mounds View) maj dec Zachariah Hunter 13-0
- 220 - Antony Tuttle (Stillwater) pin Gavin Maxey 1:16
- 285 - Jawahn Cockfield (Stillwater) dec Jacob Praml 8-5
