Mounds View missed its chance to reach state for the first time since 2007 when perennial champion Stillwater avenged a regular-season loss by defeating the Mustangs 31-21 in the Section 4AAA finals on Friday night.
Mounds View, hosting the tournament, reached the finals with victories over Tartan 75-6 and Centennial 60-13, absorbed its lone loss of the season and finished 31-1.
The No. 6 ranked Mustangs beat No. 7 Stillwater 34-17 on Jan. 18 on the way to the Suburban East Conference championship.
However, the Ponies (24-5) won six of the first seven matches in the all-important rematch Friday and fended off a Mustang rally to capture their seventh consecutive section crown.
“They had a different lineup,” said Mustang coach Daniel Engebretson. He added, “We lost the (coin) flip and it ended up being the difference in the match. Last time we overcame the flip, but couldn’t this time.”
Winning for the Mustangs were Brett Swenson at 103, Colton Loween (pin) at 152, Ethan Swenson at 160, Apollo Ashby at 170, Joseph Mulstein (overtime) at at 182 and Jacob Solheim at 285.
Next for the Mustangs is the section individuals tournament on Saturday at North St. Paul.
Mounds View 60, Centennial 13
103: Brett Swenson, MV, pin Ryan Hansen :52
113: Logan Fu, Cen, dec Silas Helmer 8-2
119: Will Schneider, MV, dec Parker Leiter 6-3
125: Jayden Lilly, Cen, maj dec Jack Hatton 11-0
132: Caden Grenier, MV, tech fall Dylan Laron 16-0
138: Luke Tinka, Cen, pin Bennett Smith 1:33
145: James Walker, MV, pin Evan Just 1:47
152: Colten Loween, MV, pin Andrew Person 1:01
160: Ethan Swenson, MV, maj dec Sully Moore 9-0
170: Apollo Ashby, MV, pin Luke Metcalf 1:13
182: Joey Muhlstein, MV, pin Melvin Wallace :58
195: Gavin Maxey, MV, won by forfeit
220: Quin Morgan, MV pin Marcus Whiting 5:38
285: Jacob Solheim, MV, pin Owen Hackett :51
Stillwater 31, Mounds View 21
106: Brett Swenson, MV, dec Noah Nicholson 8-3
113: Cohen Lumby, S, dec Ethan Benson 6-3
119: Joe Stauffenbach, S, dec Will Schneider 8-2
126: Dylan Dauffenbach, S, dec Eli Claseman 11-2
132: Sam Bethke, S, dec Caden Grenier 4-0
138: Lindson Turner, S, maj dec James Walker 16-8
145: Keaton Urbanski, S, pin Ethan Swenson 4:50
152: Colton Loween, MV, pin Cael Spates 3:56
160: Ethan Swenson, MV, dec Otto Hanlon 6-2
170: Apollo Ashby, MV, dec Mack Carlson 9-3
182: Joseph Mulstein, MV, dec Cittadino Tuttle 3-1, OT
195: Eric Jurek, S, dec Gavin Maxey 5-4
220: Ryder Rogotzke, S, pin Quin Morgan 4:49
285: Jacob Solheim, MV, dec Jawahn Cockfield 5-0
