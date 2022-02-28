Mounds View will send seven wrestlers in the state tournament after three Mustangs nabbed championships and four were runners-up in Section 4AAA on Saturday in Stillwater.
State individuals will be held Friday and Saturday at Xcel Energy center.
“Over all, we are happy with the way the team performed,” coach Daniel Engebretson said. “Always great to get all 14 guys on the podium. Like always, we are a little upset and feel we missed a couple opportunities, but super excited to see what the seven state entrants do next week.”
Every Mustang won at least one match and placed in the top six.
The Mustang section champions are sophomore Apollo Ashby at 145 pounds, freshman Joseph Muhlstein at 160, and junior Jacob “J Roc” Solheim at 195.
Ashby (30-10) pinned White Bear Lake’s Tyler Brock in 1:31 in the finals, after advancing with a bye and a 4-1 decision over Stillwater’s Otto Hanlon.
Muhlstein (25-2) edged Roseville’s Dylan Cariveau 4-3 in the finals, after advancing with a bye and a pin of Centennial’s Tyler Cook.
Solheim (38-3), ranked No. 3, scrambled Stillwater’s Zach Hunter (35-14) with a 16-0 technical fall in the finals, after a bye and an 11-second pin of Irondale-Spring Lake Park’s Jared Gallegos.
Advancing as section runners-up are freshman Brett Swenson at 106, sophomore Brady Swenson at 138, sophomore Quin Morgan at 170 and senior Brady Alquist at 182.
Brett Swenson (28-12) had a bye and a 9-0 win over White Bear Lake’s Noah Ludwig, then got pinned in the finals by Stillwater’s Mikey Jelinek in 2:44 in the finals.
Brady Swenson (30-11) won 15-0, then pulled out a 6-4 win over North’s Avery Stutsman (34-10), and lost in the finals 10-0 to Stillwater’s Owen Bouthilet (41-10).
Morgan (36-8) had a bye, pinned Irondale-Spring Lake Park’s Sonowa Dao Bak in 3:03, and lost in the finals 21-9 to Stillwater’s Hunter Lyden (46-0).
Alquist (32-9), ranked No. 5, had a bye, then a 51-second pin of Centennial’s Michael Streff, and was pinned in the finals by Stillwater’s No. 1 ranked Ryder Rogotzke (49-1) in 1:38.
Placing third were seventh-grader Caden Grenier (24-18), who was 2-2 with a pin at 120; freshman Colton Loween (35-9), who was 3-1 with a pin at 132; and sophomore Gavin Maxey (12-7), going 3-2 with three pins at 220.
Placing fourth was eighth-grader Jack Hatton (9-17), who was 2-2 with a pin at 113. Placing fifth were junior Ben Sparks (20-18), who was 2-2 including an injury default win at 126, and freshman Ethan Swanson (20-19), who was 2-2 with two pins.
