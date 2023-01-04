White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.