The Mounds View wrestlers placed sixth of 60 teams in the Rumble on the Red, a multi-state tournament at the Fargo Dome on Dec. 29-30. Placing third were Brett Swenson at 106 pounds, Quin Morgan at 195 and J Roc Solheim at 285. Placing fourths Apollo Ashby at 195 pounds. Three other Musangs reached the “blood round” — Brady Swenson at 145, Colt Lowell at 152 and Gavin Maxey at 220. In the girls division, Mac Donnohue placed fourth in her weight class. The Mustangs, 8-0 in duel meets, will host Park on Thursday evening.
