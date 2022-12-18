Mounds View had five champions at the Monticello Invitational on Saturday while placing second among 18 teams.
West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville edged the Mustangs 236 to 224.5 for first place, with Benson a distant third with 121.
Brett Swenson (14-0) was 106-pound champion with a pin in the finals over Benson’s Gavin Olson in 1:58 after advancing with a pin and technical fall.
Caden Grenier (13-2) was 132-pound champion, beating St. Cloud Tech’s Noah Neuman 11-3 in the finals, after advancing with two pins.
Brady Swenson (12-2) prevailed at 145 pounds, outscoring three opponents 40-4, including a 15-0 technical fall in the finals over Spectrum’s Jesse Farrell.
Colton Loween (14-2) went 4-0 at 152 with a pin, technical fall and pin to reach the finals, where he won 7-1 over Solomon Wales of West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville.
Apollo Ashby (13-1) was 170-pound champion, cruising to a 17-1 technical fall in the finals over Benson’s Preston Mcgee, after advancing with a pin and major decision.
Jacob (J Roc) Solheim (12-2) was runner-up at 285 pounds. He reached finals with two first-period pins, one of them his 100th varsity win. In the finals,Tucker Hegg (10-1) of St. Cloud Tech edged Solheim 3-2.
Quin Morgan (12-2) was runner-up at 195 after reaching the finals with two first-period pins. In the finals, Thomas Dineen (7-0) of Benson beat Morgan 7-3.
Placing fifth were Jack Hatton (6-6) at 120 pounds and James Walker (8-3) at 138.
Mounds View has an 8-0 dual meet record and won a 15-team Andover tournament on Dec. 10. The Mustangs are ranked No. 8 in Class 3A by The Guillotine.
