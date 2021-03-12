The Mounds View wrestlers rolled past Irondale 53-17 in the Section 4AA semifinals at home Thursday evening, and now face perennial section champion Stillwater in the semifinals, slate for Saturday, 9 a.m. at Hastings.
Stillwater is 27-2, ranked No. 2, and beat the Mustangs 45-21 in conference. The winner will then face the Section 3AAA champion.
Against Irondale, the Mustangs (23-5) got first-period pins by Apollo Ashby at 132, Mannix Morgan at 195, Jacob Solheim at 220 and Nuh Misirli at 285, and a second-period pin by Brady Ahlquist at 182. Winning decisions were Zytavius Williams (13-3) at 106, Carter Whalen (11-6) at 126, Joseph Muhlstein (7-2) at 152 and Quin Morgan (7-2) at 160.
