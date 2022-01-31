The Mounds View wrestlers have a 22-2 record after going 6-1 in their last two outings. They are ranked No. 12 in Class 3A.
Recent milestones were reached by junior Jacob Solheim (75th win) and sophomores Quin Morgan and Apollo Ashby (each 50th win).
Wrestlers ranked by The Guillotine are Solheim (27-3), third at 195; senior Brady Ahlquist (27-5), sixth at 182; Morgan (28-5), ninth at 170; and Ashby (22-7), ninth at 145. Also over 20 wins are sophomore Brady Swenson (20-9) at 138, freshman Colton Swenson (24-7) at 132 and freshman Brett Swenson (21-8) at 106.
At the Cambridge-Isanti tournament on Jan. 22, the Mustangs lost to St. Cloud Tech 30-27 and beat Cambridge-Isanti 30-27, Prior Lake 42-32 and Sartell-St. Stephen 48-24. At Champlin Park on Friday night, the Mustangs beat Champlin Park 70-6, Minneapolis South 80-0 and Richfield 72-8.
