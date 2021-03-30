Mounds View wrestler Mannix Morgan capped his career with a third-place finish in the Class 3A state tournament last Thursday at St. Michael-Albertville, while Mustang sophomore Jacob Solheim placed sixth,
Morgan, at 170 pounds, beat Wayzata’s Adam El Damir 6-1 in the quarterfinals, lost to eventual champion Hunter Lyden of Stillwater 3-1 in the semifinals, and won the third-place match over Albert Lea’s Caleb Talamaries 10-4. Morgan finished the season 33-4 and his career with a 123-64 record and 66 pins.
Solheim placed sixth at 195. He lost by tech fall to Farmington’s Parker Venz 16-1, pinned Ross Meskimen of Rogers in 5:29, and lost to Kaden Street of Willmar 16-9. Solheim finished 27-6.
In the combined Section 3AAA/4AAA meet March 20 to determine two state “final eight” qualifiers for each class, Mannix placed second behind Lyden, and Solheim placed second behind Stillwater’s Roman Rogotzke.
Placing third were Quin Morgan at 152 pounds and Nuh Misirli at 285. Placing fourth were Zytavius Williams at 106, Carter Whalen at 126, Apollo Ashby at 132, Joey Muhlstein 145, and Brady Alquist at 182.
