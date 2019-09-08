Mounds View won three of four matches and placed fifth among 16 teams at the Aerie Challenge, hosted by Apple Valley High School, on Friday and Saturday.
“Three and one, fifth place, I’ll take that,” smiled coach Tom Weko, whose team is now 6-1 for the young season. “We could have been playing in the semifinals but we had some trouble passing against Faribault.”
In pool play, the Mustangs beat Virginia 25-20, 25-20, then Faribault handed them their lone loss 25-19, 25-27, 15-7.
On Saturday, the Mustangs topped Fillmore Central 25-17, 25-21, and conference rival Cretin-Derham Hall 25-22, 24-26, 15-8.
The Mustangs also defeated Robbinsdale Armstrong 21-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17 on Wednesday.
