A pair of big swings that drove home three runs apiece kept Tri City Red alive in the Sub State 8 playoffs on Wednesday.
TCR, top-seeded, and hosting the tournament in Mounds View, opened with a 10-0 win over Lino Lakes on Tuesday evening, then got tripped by Hamline Purple 8-1 on Wednesday evening.
The Red (17-10) came from behind twice to defeat Oakdale 7-6 on Thursday afternoon. They now face Rosetown (Roseville Area players) on Friday at 3 p.m.
After Oakdale took a 4-0 lead, Cooper Kleppe, with bases loaded in the fourth, blasted triple to deep right center, then scored on Parker Holmboe’s single to knot the score 4-4.
Oakdale (Tartan High School players) regained a 6-4 lead.
But TCR loaded the sacks again in the sixth and this time it was Cole Hinkel driving the ball to right center for a double that cleared the bases and gave the hosts a 7-6 lead.
“That was our two super-seniors who came through with the big hits,” noted coach Bo Lovdahl, referring to 2021 graduates who are still eligible to play.
Leo Fleischaker went six innings, allowing seven runs, just two of them earned. Oakdale’s four-run third inning featured four straight hits that all landed just a few feet inside the left- or right-field lines.
Hinkel pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
In the five-inning rout of Lino Lakes (Centennial High School), Joey Price threw the shutout, a four-hitter with four strikeouts. Tanner Hoemann drilled a two-run double off the fence, and Fleischaker delivered a pair of RBI singles.
TCR had beaten Hamline Purple (Cretin-Derham Hall) twice in league play. However, a pitcher they had not faced previously, Tre Gnetz, shut them down on three hits for the 8-1 upset win Wednesday. Andrew Simon took the loss.
