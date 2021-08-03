Tri City Red rolls into state Legion tournament

Tri City Red will play in the state American Legion baseball tournament, which starts Thursday, after going 4-0 in the Sub State 8 tournament last week. Composed of Mounds View players, Tri City Red has an 18-8 record, coached by Nik Anderson.
Tri City Red beat Tri City Blue 10-0 in the first round, with Paul Diekoff pitching four of the six innings, striking out seven. Cooper Kleppe was 3-for-4 with two doubles that knocked in three runs. Brandon Goldman was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
They cruised again 11-1 over Lino Lakes. Sean Goldman pitched all six innings, striking out seven. Big hits were a two-run homer by Ike Mezzenga, two-run double by Diekoff, and a two-run single by Cole Hinkel. Mezzenga and Landon Both were each 3-for-4.
Tri City Red edged Stillwater 7-6 in the semifinals. Ben Rosin pitched five innings and got the win, with Andrew Boeser finishing. Mezzenga was 3-for-4, Diekoff knocked in runs with a single and sac fly, Connor Cherveny had an RBI single, and Leo Flieschhacker squeeze-bunted a run home.
With two chances to beat Stillwater once in the finals, Tri City Red cruised 8-2, getting a complete game by Mezzenga with nine strikeouts. Reid Thurston was 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs. In a five-run fourth inning, the last three runs scored on squeeze bunts by Chervany and Kleppe (a throwing error sent the last run home).
The 16-team state tournament at St. Cloud will start with two days of pool play. Tri City Red will face St. Cloud Chutes on Thursday, 1 p.m., then Grand Rapids at 3:30 p.m., and Rosemount on Friday at 1 p.m., all at Dick Putz Field. Teams surviving pool play will start bracket play Saturday at 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. The full tournament schedule can be found at minnesotalegionbaseball.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.