The Tri-City Red baseball team, composed of Mounds View players, is hosting the American Legion District 4 tournament as the No. 1 seed this week.
TCR (15-9) was to open against the winner of Tri-City Maroon vs. Lino Lakes, a play-in game, on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Action will continue through Saturday, when the championship game is scheduled.
Leo Fleischaker is the ace pitcher and one of the top hitters. Others having strong seasons are Connor Chervaney, shortstop and leadoff hitter; Tanner Hoermann, third baseman, who has three home runs; and Parker Holmboe, right fielder, who’s hitting around .320. The team’s two “super seniors” (2021 graduates still eligible) are also leaders: second baseman Cooper Kleppe and pitcher Cole Hinkel, who plays for UW-Eau Claire.
Tri-City Red is coached by Nik Anderson (also the high school coach), assisted by Bo Lovdahl.
Three standouts on the Mustangs high school team, which finished 16-9, are not playing for the Legion team. Blake Guerin, who has signed with Iowa, is playing in an Illinois collegiate league. Brandon Goldman, who’ll play for St. Olaf, joined a town team with some of his future college teammates. Drew Rogers, outstanding sophomore catcher, is playing in California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.