Mounds View’s Hadley Streit was the defending champion in the shot put at the state track meet and she improved by a full two feet over last year’s throw on Saturday.
But the Mustang senior had to settle for second place as section rival Adyson Kapitzke of Champlin Park was even better, throwing 45 feet, two inches.
Mounds View also had Jaylyn Ahlberg placing third in pole vault, Taylor Isabel fifth in the 3200 and seventh in the 1600, and the 4x800 team placing sixth.
The Mustangs were 11th in the team standings with 29 points. Rosemount won with 93.
Streit, who’ll join the Gopher track team next year while Kapitzke throws for North Dakota State, got the silver medal with 43 feet, one inch.
“Ady deserved to win. She is so consistent. And I got a PR (personal record),” said Streit, whose previous PR was 41-11 1/2 at the section.
Kapitzke also had her previous PR at the section where she also beat Streit. Last year, Kapitzke placed third in the section and didn’t make state.
One factor this year is that Kapitzke has been using the “spin” method for two years and Streit just switched to the spin this year. The simpler method is the “glide,” in which you rotate 180 degrees and throw. With the “spin,” you rotate 540 degrees.
“It takes a while adjust to the spin. It’s harder to learn. But it’s what they use in the Big Ten,” Streit said. “It will help me throw farther.”
Two other girls surpassed 40 feet: Hannah Bruskiewicz of Rogers with 41-2 and Ava Webster of Rosemout with 40-3/4.
“The field was so much stronger down here this year,” said Rob Piersak, Mustang throws coach.
Ahlberg placed third in pole vault with 11 feet, 9 inches. She made all her vaults except her first try at 11-9. Three contestants cleared 11-9. Anoka’s Sofia Condon cleared 12-0, while Ahlberg and Coon Rapids’ Kennedy Martinson missed all three attempts. Martinson got second place over Ahlberg on fewest misses.
“I just wanted to enjoy my first state experience, but my coach said, you’re going to place,” said Ahlberg, asked if she expected to finish this high.
At the section last year, she cleared 10-9 and didn’t advance to state, but she improved markedly this year. with a high of 12-0.
Ahlberg is also a gymnast and a member of the fall dance performance team. Asked what it takes to be good in pole vaulting, she said: “You can’t be scared. You can’t hold back.”
Isabel, a junior, placed fifth in the 3200 with a personal best 10:48.65 and seventh 1600 with 5:00.87.
The girls 4x800 team of Kate Roeber, Magnolia Taylor, Elizabeth Gregory and Lauren Kath placed sixth in 9:29.50.
Mustangs who qualified for state but not finishing in the top nine were Ivy Nystrom, 12th, 400 dash; Kath, 13th, 800 run; Emily Mehta, 13th, 3200 run; Kyra Marshall, 15th, 3200 hurdles; the girls 4x400 team, 11th; the girls 4x200, 13th.
