This was not the way anyone envisioned Will Skelly would finish his great high school track career for Mounds View— in last place in the 800-meter finals, a race he won at state last year.
“Will just ran out of gas,” said coach Ross Fleming. “You can thank Dan Vanacker for that, for making Will run so hard in the 1600.”
In the 1600, less than an hour prior, Skelly, hoping for a double at the state meet, ran the fastest time in school history, 4:11.05, lowering his own school record, but could not quite catch Forest Lake’s Vanacker, one of the state’s most remarkable three-sport athletes, who hit the tape in 4:10.27.
“You can also thank Vanacker for making Will run the fastest mile in school history,” Fleming added.
Vanacker, a distance runner with a football player’s build, placed third in the state cross country meet last fall and won the 152-pound state championship in wrestling, and he was not to be denied in his last high school race.
In the same race, Skelly’s running mate Elliott McArthur placed fifth in a personal-record 4:14.46. The top eight set PR’s, and four of the top five were from the Suburban East Conference.
McArthur, a junior who placed second in both the 1600 and 3200 last year, took seventh in the 3200 Thursday with 9:21.16.
In the 800, Skelly, who won last year in 1:53.56, had the fastest prelim time, 1:53.87, and led in the finals after one lap, but his legs gave out and dropped back to ninth place in 2:02.06.
Victor Lelinga of the Mustangs churned to fifth place in the same race in 1:56.13, with Buffalo’s Jared Gregoire winning in 1:55.01.
Skelly took himself out of the last race of the meet, the 4x400. The quartet of Max Derosier (his replacement), Dylan Wheeler, Lelinga and McArthur placed fourth in 3:21.48, with McArthur’s brilliant 49-second anchor lifting them from seventh place.
One other Mustang medaled — Colin Elliott, a sophomore, placing fifth in triple jump with a personal best 44 feet, 1 3/4 inches.
The Mustangs placed seventh in the team standings with 35 points. Andover won with 62.2 points. All told they collected six state medals (top nine) in four events.
Mustangs who qualified for state but not finishing in the top nine were Wheeler, 12th, 400 dash; Tonie Torbah, 15th, long jump; and the boys 4x800 team, 13th.
