Mounds View senior Taylor Isabel placed second in the 3200-meter run in the first day of the state Class 3A track meet on Thursday.
Isabel lowered her school record to 10:40.77 in a close race with Wayzata’s Madelyn Gullickson, who won in 10:39.55, at St. Michael-Albertville.
Mustang eighth-grader Linnea Ousdigian placed seventh in 10:52.93, joining Isabel on the podium.
Meanwhile, Collin Elliott, Mustang junior, placed third in boys triple jump with his personal best 45-11 1/2.
Jason Walker pole-vaulted 12-0 for 11th place, not making the podium (top nine).
Most of the finals will be held Saturday.
