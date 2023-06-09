3200

Taylor Isabel (right) and Linnea Ousdigian each got on the podium the 3200 meters at state.

 

Mounds View senior Taylor Isabel placed second in the 3200-meter run in the first day of the state Class 3A track meet on Thursday.

Isabel lowered her school record to 10:40.77 in a close race with Wayzata’s Madelyn Gullickson, who won in 10:39.55, at St. Michael-Albertville.

