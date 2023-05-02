Mounds View boys and girls track teams had several high placements in distance events at the annual Hamline Elite Meet on Friday evening.
The Mustang won the boys 4x400 relay with Ethan Zhao, Cooper Fellman, Elliott McArthur and Victor Lelinga in 3:20.87.
The Mustang girls 4x800 team of Kate Roeber, Taylor Isabel, Linnea Ousdigian, and Lauren Kath took second in 9:40, behind Minnetonka (9:29).
McArthur was second in the 1600 in 4:15.48, behind Lakeville North’s Bryan Stachewicz (4:13.97).
Isabel placed third in the 3200 in 10:44.57, lowering her school record, with Ousdigian fourth in 10:48.92. A third Mustang invitee, Emily Mehta, was 13th in 11:08.
The Mustang 4x800 team of Nick Schulte, Levi Hammerbeck, Asher Compton and Lelinga placed fifth in 8:10.05.
Thor Bertheaume was 12th in pole vault with 12-10.
