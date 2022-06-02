Five Mounds View athletes qualified for the state track meet with performances in the first day of Section 7AAA on Wednesday at Forest Lake.
Elliott McArthur, a junior, won the 3200 meters in 9:26.58, prevailing in a close race against two Roseville runners.
Colin Elliott, sophomore, won triple jump with 43-3/4, and Tonie Torboh, freshman, was second with 41-81/2, both personal records, both advancing to state.
Mustang junior Taylor Isabel and sophomore Emily Mehta placed one-two in the 3200 run with times of 10:52.42 and 11:05.14, respectively.
Mounds View was 1-2-3 in triple jump with Langston Hall third (40-8). In pole vault, Thunor Berthiaume placed fourth (11-10), Jason Walker sixth (11-4) and Lincoln Maloney ninth (10-10). Brady Alquist was eighth in shot put (43-51/2).
Also scoring for the Mustang girls were Hadley Streit, fourth, discus (123-9), with Ava Bullert ninth (97-5); Linnea Ousdigian, fifth, 3200 (11:37.19); and Molly Nystrom, eighth, high jump (4-8), and ninth, long jump (15-71/2).
There were four boys and four girls finals on Wednesday. All the other finals will be held Friday in a session starting at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.