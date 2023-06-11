Taylor Isabel and Elliott McArthur closed their Mounds View high school running careers by running among the leaders in multiple races at the state Class 3A state meet Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville.
Isabel, after placing second in the 3200 in school record 10:40.77 on Thursday, finished a strong third in the 1600 on Saturday in 5:02.82, not a personal best while battling a brisk wind. Isabel finished with seven all-state finishes in cross country and track.
McArthur, a varsity standout since ninth grade, ran all three of his finals on Saturday. He started with a fifth place finish in the 1600 in 4:18.00, and just over an hour later, he ran second in the 800 in 1:55.83, a second behind Lakeville North’s Andrew Casey (1:54.83).
And 45 minutes after that, he anchored the 4x800 team that placed second in 3:22.21. Lakeville North (3:20.61) finished just ahead of Ethan Zhao, Cooper Fellman, Suleman Lubego and McArthur.
Mounds View’s only other medal Saturday came from senior high-jumper Abiola Bakare, who cleared 6-4 for fifth place.
“I’m very happy with my races at state,” Isabel said, “My goals going in were to compete for the title in the 3200m and top three in the 1600m. I was very proud of the way that I executed both races.”
In the 3200, she said, the plan was to sit on the leader and make a move with around 800 to go and see what she had left. She did take the lead with but got passed with 40 meters left. About the 1600, she said, “It was a windy day, but I was proud of how I was able to compete and beat my seed by one place.”
Making a quick look back, the Minnesota Gophers recruit said. “Overall, it’s been really fun to look back on how much I have been able to improve and grow as a runner over my career. I never would have thought that I would be running the times I am or would even be in a position to compete for a state title.”
Isabel placed 10th and 13th at state for all-state status. She has placed third and eighth in the 1600, second and fifth in the 3200, and eighth in the 4x800 for state medals. Her final personal bests were 2:17 in the 800, 4:57 in the 1600, 10:40 in the 3200 and 17:55 in the 5,000.
Also earning medals in finals on Thursday were junior Collin Elliot, third in triple jump with a PR of 45-11 1/2, and eighth-grader Linnea Ousdigian, seventh in the 3200 in 10:52.93.
Four other Mounds View relay teams did not make the podium. The boys 4x200 placed 10th in prelims in 1:29.86. The girls 4x800 placed 10th on Saturday (9:45.67). In prelims Thursday, the girls 4x400 took 11th (4:04.65) and the 4x200 placed 12th (1:45.09).
Also competing at state were Jason Walker, 11th in pole vault (12-0), and Lauren Kath, 14th in the 800 (2:18.61).
Mounds View finished seventh in the boys team standings and 15th in the girls standings.
