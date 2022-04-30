Mounds View had two of the champions, Elliott McArthur and Hadley Streit, at the Hamline Elite Meet, an annual invitational of top tracksters in the state, on Friday night.
McArthur, a junior, won 3200 run with a school record 9:16.16, edging Shef West of Blake (9:17.95). Mounds View’s Will Skelly was seventh in 9:27.12, which is the third-best time ever for the Mustangs.
Streit, a senior, won the shot put with a throw of 40-5 3/4, by a margin of a half-inch over Champlin Park’s Adison Kapitzke. Streit is the defending state champion.
The Mustang girls placed in seven events.
Jaylyn Ahlberg was fourth in pole vault with 11-0, Taylor Isabel fifth in the 1600 with a school record 5:01.00, Emily Mehta was eighth in the 3200 with 11:21.36, and Lauren Kath eighth in the 400 dash with 1:00.91. The 4x800 relay team placed sixth in 9:50.39. Streit placed ninth in discus with 111-10.
The Mustangs had one other boy placing as Elijah Anderson took fifth in high jump with 6-3.
