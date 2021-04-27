Abigail Thompson was Mounds View’s choice for the Athena Award for 2021. This is a metro-area program honoring the top senior girl athlete at each school. The 27th annual Athena Awards banquet was held was held for them Wednesday, April 21, at Vadnais Heights Commons. Thompson was regarded as one of the top hockey goalies in the metro area, while also playing softball and volleyball. She has not yet decided where she will attend college.
