Mounds View lost to Wayzata 4-3 on Aug. 29 in a duel of top-ten calibre programs. Wayzata’s Nabedrick Lucy outlasted Katerina Smricinschi 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Mounds View’s Shae Crockarell/Avery Schifsky won 1-doubles over Paige Woodrum/Kate Walburn 6-3, 7-5, while Rory Wahlstrand and Isabella Myrland won at 3- and 4-singles. Amanda Diao was edged at 2-singles by Greta Holmes 7-5, 7-6 (4). Wayzata also pulled out a close one at 2-doubles by Cao Michelle/Belle Salisbury over Annabelle Huang/Reese Wahlstrand 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-4. Stella Fagerlee/Somali Bhasker lost a 3-doubles. Mounds View is 0-2, also losing to Edina 6-1.

