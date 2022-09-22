Rochester Mayo handed Mounds View a 5-2 loss on Wednesday in Rochester. The Mustangs won at 1-singles, with Katerina Smiricinschi outlasting Aoife Loftus 7-5, 6-3, and at 1-doubles, with Amanda Diao/Avery Schifsky scuttling Charlotte Colby/Keely Ryder 6-2, 6-0. Mayo took the other five points in straight sets. Rochester Mayo, ranked No. 2 behind Minnetonka, has a 13-1 record. Mounds View is 7-5.

