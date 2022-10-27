The Mounds View Mustangs captured fifth place in the state Class 2A tennis tournament by closing with a 6-1 win over Thief River Falls in the consolation finals Wednesday at the University of Minnesota.
Mounds View lost in the first round Tuesday to Minnetonka, which proceeded to defeat Elk River 7-0 and Rochester Mayo 6-1 to finish unbeaten and repeat as champions. The Mustangs edged Maple Grove 4-3 in the first round of consolation.
Mounds View will now compete in the individuals portion of the state tournament, Thursday and Friday with Katerina Smiricinschi in singles and Amanda Diao/Avery Schifsky in doubles.
Mounds View 6, Thief River Falls 1
SINGLES — (1) Katerina Smiricinschi, MV, def Brooklyn Broadwell 6-1, 6-1 (2) Rory Wahlstrand, MV, def Avery Skaar 6-1, 6-0 (3) Braylee Wienen, TRF, def Isabella Myrland 5-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 (4) Reese Wahlstrand, MV, def Ingrid Anderson 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES — (1) Amanda Diao/Avery Schifsky, MV, def Bell Hamre/Paige Meets 6-3, 6-1 (2) Annabelle Huang/Shae Crockarell, MV, def Stephanie Dagg/Piper Greene 7-5, 6-1 (3) Emily Aman/Stella Fagerlee, MV, def Anna Lunsetter/Grace Gillespie 6-1, 6-0
