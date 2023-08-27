Mounds View defeated Eden Prairie 5-2 on Saturday, winning at 1-2-3 singles with Rory Walhstrand, Reese Walstrand and Avery Schifsky. The Mustangs are 2-2, facing four teams who were ranked in the top 12 at the end of last season.
Mustangs 5, Eden Prairie 2
SINGLES — (1) Rory Wahlstrand, MV, def Sravika Vadrevu 6-1, 6-0 (2) Reese Wahlstrand, MV, def Maya Verikuti 6-0, 6-0 (3) Avery Schifsky, MV, def Weiwei Chen 6-1, 6-2 (4) Sahana Murthy, EP, def Sofia Kostinovski 6-2, 6-4
DOUBLES — (1) Zadie Walvatne/Lakshanya Sevekumer, EP, def Annabelle Huang/Isabella Myrland 6-4, 6-2 (2) Shae Crockarell/Annika Dox, MV, def Mya Maras/Celia Skubic 7-6, 6-1 (3) Stella Fagerlee/Sonali Bhaskar, MV, def Addison Premo/Isabelle Nowacki 6-1, 6-2
