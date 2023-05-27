Mounds View eighth-grader Soren Swenson qualified for the state tournament in singles by placing second in Section 4AA.
Swenson, the teams 1-singles player all season, beat his first three opponents, including Stillwater’s Carter Magistad 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinal. Mahtomedi junior Sam Rathmanner defeated Swenson 6-2, 6-3 in the finals.
The semifinals and finals were played Friday at the University of Minnesota. Previous matches were played Wednesday at Eastview Rec Center in St.Paul.
The brother of two-time state champion Bjorn Swenson, Soren has an 18-10 record against older players at the No. 1 slot.
Mounds View’s Parker Bryntesen and Nolan Jones placed third in doubles. They defeated teams from Roseville and White Bear Lake to reach the semifinals, where they lost to Centennial’s Sean Oslund and Zack Chaffey 6-4, 6-1. In the third-place match, they edged Roseville’s Cathal Mee and Pedro DeFlippo Vannucci 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.
