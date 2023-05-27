Soren

Soren Swenson, show here during the team finals. placed second in the section singles tournament.

 Bruce Strand

Mounds View eighth-grader Soren Swenson qualified for the state tournament in singles by placing second in Section 4AA.

Swenson, the teams 1-singles player all season, beat his first three opponents, including Stillwater’s Carter Magistad 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinal. Mahtomedi junior Sam Rathmanner defeated Swenson 6-2, 6-3 in the finals.

