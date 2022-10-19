Mounds View added singles and doubles championships to its team championship in Section 4AA as the tournament concluded on Tuesday.
Katerina Smiricinschi defeated Roseville’s Lucy Sundberg 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals, then outlasted Mahtomedi’s Mari Meger 7-5, 6-4 in the finals, to nab the singles championship.
Meger beat Mounds View’s Rory Wahlstrand 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals.
Amanda Diao and Avery Schifsky defeated Centennial’s Anna Jarpey and Lauren Klein 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals, then went three sets to turn back Mahtomedi’s Campbell Albers and Kate Hoffman 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 in the finals, capturing the doubles title.
Albers/Hoffman defeated Mounds View’s Annabelle Huang and Shae Cockarell 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.
Last week, Mounds View won the team championship, and the first two rounds of singles and doubles were held.
The state tournament will be held Oct. 24-25 for team, and Oct. 26-27 for singles and doubles, at the University of Minnesota.
