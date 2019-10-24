The Mounds View tennis team finished third in the state tournament after losing to Minnetonka in the semifinals on Wednesday.
The Mustangs won their state opener over Woodbury 5-2, lost to Minnetonka 6-1, and edged Rochester Mayo 4-3 in the third-place match. They finished 17-4.
“I’m so happy that we finished third. Very well deserved,” coach Scott Sundstrom said. “The girls were incredibly cohesive this year and competed really hard.”
The Mustangs were ranked No. 4, and beat No. 3 Mahtomedi 4-3 in the section finals.
But the top two ranked teams lived up to their billing. Top-ranked Edina beat No. 2 Minnetonka in the finals, and captured the program’s 37th state championship.
“Minnetonka was just too good,” said Sundstrom. The Mustangs loaded up doubles, a strategy that worked against Mahtomedi in reversing a regular-season loss to the Zephyrs. But Minnetonka had too much talent.
Last year, the Mustangs placed fourth, losing to Rochester Mayo in the third-place match. They moved up a notch this year with their second 4-3 win of the season over Mayo.
“It was nice to avenge a loss against Mayo,” Sundstrom said. “This is the highest finish for the Mustangs since 2010 when we were runner up to Edina. What a season.”
Paige Trondson and Sanjana Pattanaik got the lone point at No. 2 doubles against Minnetonka. They also won their other two matches at No. 1 doubles.
The Mustangs still have two doubles teams competing Thursday and Friday — Trondson and Pattanaik, and Amanda Diao and Katerina Smiricinschi.
Mustangs 5, Woodbury 2
Singles — (1) Delaney Schurhamer, W, def. Amanda Diao 6-0, 6-0 (2) Molly Austin, MV, def. Julie Nguyen 6-4, 6-3 (3) Katerina Smiricinschi, MV, def. Brittany Nguyen 6-1, 6-3 (4) Natalie Mercill, W, def. Elena Bartels 6-4, 4-6, 11-9
Doubles — (1) Paige Trondson/Sanjana Pattanaik, MV, def. Ashley Nguyen/Ashley Stroebel 6-3, 6-4 (2) Hannah Lindgren/Leah Brandt, MV, def. Anvitha Miryala-Kate McGlinch 6-2, 6-2 (3) Emma Sun/Katia Bartels, MV, def. Megan Nelson/Carley Tuman 7-5, 6-1
Minnetonka 6, Mounds View 1
Singles — (1) Sarah Shahbaz, Min, def. Molly Austin 6-0, 6-0 (2) Annika Elvestrom, Min, def. Emma Sun 6-0, 6-0 (3) Emily Jurgens, Min, def. Katia Bartels 6-0, 6-1 (4) Sarah Bernet, Min, def. Elena Bartels 6-4, 7-6
Doubles — (1) Karina Elvestrom/Kelsey Phillips, Min, def. Amanda Diao/Katerina Smiricinschi 6-3, 6-3 (2) Paige Trondson/Sanjana Pattanaik, MV def. Libby Andraschko/Taylor Kamps 6-3, 6-2 (3) Emilija Medzuikaite/Maddie Prondzinski, Min, def. Leah Brandt/Hannah Lindgren 7-5, 6-3
Mounds View 4, Rochester Mayo 3
Singles — (1) Claire Loftus, RM, def. Amanda Diao 6-3, 6-1 (2) Molly Austin, MV def. Ani Bulbulian 6-0, 6-1 (3) Katerina Smiricischi, MV, def. Sutton Julsrud 6-1, 6-3 (4) Nandini Iyer, RM, def. Elena Bartels 6-3, 6-1
Doubles — (1) Paige Trondson/Sanjana Pattanaik, MV, def. Taylor Julsrud/Grace Ackerman 4-6, 6-1, 10-4 (2) Hannah Lindgren/Leah Brandt, MV def. Deeya Patel/Ellen Barancyzk 6-2, 5-7, 10-6 (3) Taylor Hill/Molly Pickering, RM def. Emma Sun-Katia Bartels 6-1, 4-6, 14-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.