Mounds View edged Stillwater 4-3 in the season opener on Thursday, boosted by two third-set doubles wins. In singles, Soren Swenson beat Carter Magistad 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 and Parker Bryntesen beat Brady Penning 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2. In doubles, Nolan Jones/Sidharth Sharma beat Logan Livinghouse/Dustin Junca 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1, and Christian Forbes/Andrew Hermes topped Nate Dreyfus/Griffin Stone 6-1, 6-7, 6-1 at No. 3. Stillwater’s Brady Lau beat Anders Swenson 7-5, 7-2 at 3-singles, Brennan Kremer beat Bryan Huis 6-3, 7-6 at 4-singles, and Oren Hamilton/Garin Warner beat Michael Wang/Max Daigle 6-2, 7-5 at 2-doubles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.