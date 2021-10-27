Isabella Myrland delivered the deciding point in a 3 1/2-hour match as Mounds View squeezed past Elk River 4-3 in the first round of the state tennis tournament Tuesday.
Myrland prevailed over Paige Johnson 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4 at No. 4 singles in the last match completed, in action at the University or Minnesota. She is a sophomore with a 13-6 record.
Also winning close matches for the Mustangs were Katerina Smiricinschi at 2-singes, Amanda Diao/Shae Crockarell at 1-doubles, and Emma Sun/Avery Schifsky at 2-doubles.
The No. 4 seeded Mustangs (16-2) now face the tournament’s prohibitive favorite, top-seeded Minnetonka, in the semifinals Wednesday morning. Rochester Mayo faces Blake in the other semifinal. The losers meet for third place at 2 p.m. and the winners for the championship at 4 p.m.
Minnetonka beat Simley 7-0, Rochester Mayo beat Bemidji 7-0, and Blake beat Maple Grove 4-3 in the other quarterfinals.
Mounds View 4, Elk River 3
SINGLES
(1) Ava Nelson, ER, def Molly Austin 6-2, 6-4
(2) Katerina Smiricinschi, MV, def Emma Anderson 7-6 (7-6tb), 6-3
(3) Mya Nelson, ER, def Rory Wahlstrand 6-4, 4-6, 6-1
(4) Isabella Myrland, MV, def Paige Johnson 7-6 (7-6tb), 5-7, 6-4
DOUBLES
(1) Amanda Diao/Shae Crockarell, MV, def Kate Perbix/Abby Johnson 5-7, 6-3, 6-0
(2) Emma Sun/Avery Schifsky, MV def LeahSkogquist-Berg/Karly Hermanson 6-4, 7-6 (9-8tb)
(3) Delaney Lundquist/Lauren Lee, ER, def Emily Aman/Annabelle Huang 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.