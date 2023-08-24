The Mounds View tennis team has lost to state powers Wayzata and Edina while defeating Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the first week of competition. Wayzata edged the Mustangs 4-3 and blanked BSM 7-0, both on Saturday, and lost to Edina 6-1 at home on Wednesday. Rory Wahlstrand is playing No. 1 singles and got the lone point against Edina.
SINGLES —(1) Nabedrick Lucy, W, def Rory Wahlstrand 6-0, 6-1 (2) Reese Wahlstrand, MV, def Isabelle Epshteyn 6-3, 6-1 (3) Zhaoyl Zhong, W, def Avery Schifsky 6-4, 6-4 (4) Isabella Myrland, MV, def Joy Zhou 6-4, 6-2
DOUBLES — (1) Greta Holmes/Kate Walbourn, W, def Annabelle Huang/Shae Cockerel 6-2, 6-2 (2) Elyse James/Tasha Piyabongkarn, W, def Annika Dox/Sofia Kostinovski 6-2, 6-2 (3) Stella Fagerlee/Sonali Bhaskar, MV, def Saanvi Byrapuneni/Elise Amelotte 6-3, 6-3
Mustangs 7, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0
SINGLES — (1) Rory Wahlstrand, MV, def Annika Olson 6-2, 6-0 (2) Reese Wahlstrand, MV, def Emily Walsh 6-0, 6-0 (3) Avery Schifsky, MV, def Emma Ellertson 6-3, 6-2 (4) Isabella Myrland, MV, def Lucia Hoyt 6-1, 6-2
DOUBLES — (1) Annabelle Huang/Shae Cockarell, MV, def Olivia Gorton/Josie Dvorak 6-3, 2-6, 10-2 (2) Annika Dox/Sofia Kostinovski, MV, def Maggie Gracyzk/Shale Hornig 1-6, 6-4, 10-7 (3) Maddy Shen/Avery Dove, MV, def Claudia Williamson/Elisabeth McCullough 6-2, 6-3
SINGLES — (1) Rory Wahlstrand, MV, def Astrid Kerman 6-1, 6-2 (2) Raya Hou, E, def Reese Wahlstrand 6-0, 6-0 (3) Rashi Singh, E, def Avery Schifsky 6-0, 6-1 (4) Emma Inderieden, E, def Annika Dox 6-1, 6-2
DOUBLES —(1) Zoya Hasan/Lauryn Schenck, E, def Annabelle Huang/Isabella Myrland 6-2, 6-3 (2) Elena Loucks/Molly Bennett, E, def Shae Cockarell/Sofia Kostinovski 7-6, 6-3 (3) Lily Santoni/Abby Watz, E, def Stella Fagerlee/Sonali Bhaskar 6-4, 6-2
