The Mounds View Mustangs lost their state tennis tournament opener to the heavy favorite, Minnetonka, 6-1, on Tuesday morning, then stayed alive with a 4-3 consolation round win over Maple Grove.
The Mustangs (18-7) will conclude their 22nd state appearance in the fifth-place game against Thief River Falls at noon Tuesday at the University of Minnesota.
Against undefeated, top-ranked, defending champion Minnetonka, the Mustangs put their top two singles players at 1-doubles. Their lone win came at 3-doubles from Annabella Huang/Shae Crockarell, their normal No. 2 team, in a third-set tiebreaker 10-7. Minnetonka won all four singles matches 6-0, 6-0.
Against Maple Grove, the Mustangs got singles wins from Katarina Smiricinschi, Rory Wahlstrand, and Reese Wahlstrand, and from 1-doubles Amanda Diao/Avery Schifsky.
Minnetonka 6, Mounds View 1
SINGLES — (1) Kelsey Phillips, M def Isabella Myrland 6-0, 6-0 (2) Karina Evestrom, M, def Emily Aman 6-0, 6-0 (3) Kate Feist, M, def Reese Wahlstrand 6-0, 6-0 (4) Carter Nye, M, def Stella Fagerlee 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES — (1) Sarah Shahbaz/Meghan Jurgens, M, def Katerina Smiricinschi/Rory Wahlstramd 6-1, 6-2 (2) Maddie Promdzinski/Emilija Medziuaite, M, def Amanda Diao/Avery Schifsky 6-2, 6-0 (3) Annabella Huang/Shae Crockarell, MV, def Arianna Piedrahita/Alexa Cummings 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-7
Mounds View 4, Maple Grove 3
SINGLES — (1) Katarina Smiricinschi, MV, def Maddie Larsen 6-0, 6-1 (2) Rory Wahlstrand, MV, def Summer Ode 6-4, 6-3 (3) Char Bakke, MG, def Isabella Myrland 6-3, 6-1 (4) Reese Wahlstrand, MV, def Peyton Weigelt 6-3, 6-2
DOUBLES —(1) Amanda Diao/Avery Schifsky, MV, def Bethany Smith/Avery Spratt 7-6 (4), 6-4 (2) Gabi Parker/Lexi Helmer-Jahnke, MG, def Annabelle Huang/Shae Crockarell 6-3, 6-4 3) Siena Maciej/Amelia Larsen, MG, def Emily Aman/Stella Fagerlee 6-4, 7-5
