The Mounds View Mustangs rolled into the state tournament with a 6-1 win over Roseville Area on Wednesday in the Section 4AA finals on Wednesday.

The Mustangs, who placed third in the state last year, take a 17-6 record into the state tournament Oct. 25-26 at the University of Minnesota. Roseville finished 21-3 with two losses to the Mustangs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.