The Mounds View Mustangs rolled into the state tournament with a 6-1 win over Roseville Area on Wednesday in the Section 4AA finals on Wednesday.
The Mustangs, who placed third in the state last year, take a 17-6 record into the state tournament Oct. 25-26 at the University of Minnesota. Roseville finished 21-3 with two losses to the Mustangs.
In action at Lifetime Fitness in White Bear Lake, Mounds View swept singles, starting with Katerina Smiricinschi at No. 1 beating Marit Haugen 6-2, 6-2. Rory Wahlstrand topped Lucy Sundberg 6-0, 6-1; Isabella Myrland clipped Madeline Bergerson 6-2, 6-3; and Reese Wahlstrand foiled Minseo Kim 6-3, 6-0.
In doubles, Amanda Diao/Avery Schifsky downed Sophia Dang/Maddie Sundberg 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, and Anabelle Huang/Shae Crockarell stopped Melanie Gravdahl/Sara Peterson 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2. Roseville’s Sydney Johnson/Amy Dang defeated Emily Aman/Stella Fagerlee 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3.
