Mounds View captured third place in the state Class 2A tennis tournament as team competition concluded Wednesday the the University of Minnesota.
The Mustangs, who clipped Becker 5-2 in the first round Tuesday, fell to the Edina Hornets 5-2 in the semifinals, then edged Rochester Mayo 4-3 in the third place game.
“I am incredibly proud of this team,” coach Scott Sundstrom said. “I honestly thought they had a shot at Edina at the beginning of the match. Third doubles pulled out a huge win as Edina had not lost all year at third doubles.
“It was a nice win to bounce back and beat Mayo after losing a tough, hard-fought semi-final match.”
Against Edina, the Mustangs won at No. 2 doubles with Luke Turkington/Soren Swenson and at No. 3 Johnny Yue/Nolan Jones, the latter handing an Edina team their first loss of the season. They loaded up doubles and hoped for sweep there, and one singles win. Edina’s Hunza Chaudhri/Julian Thym beat Christo Alex/John Lange at No. 1.
Against Mayo, the Mustangs load up singles and got straight-set wins from Emmanuel Alex, Christo Alex, Luke Turkington and Soren Swenson. Alex finished the match with a 7-6 (1), 6-0 win to break a 3-3 tie.
The Mustangs finished 17-5.
“Overall, this team performed really well. I am happy with the way the season turned out and the boys should be too,” Sundstrom said.
Edina lost to Orono in the championship match 4-3. Orono nabbed its first state title. The Spartans had one loss, to Wayzata, and avenged that by beating the Trojans in the section finals.
In the regular season, the Mustangs beat Mayo by the same score and lost to Edina 6-1.
Emmanuel and Christo Alex will conclude the Mustang season playing in the state singles tournament Thursday and Friday.
Edina 5, Mustangs 2
SINGLES — (1) Matthew Fullerton, E, def Emmanuel Alex 6-4, 6-0 (2) Nolan Ranger, E, def Parker Bryntesen 6-0, 6-0 (3) Abhinav Maneesh, Em def Ethan Ito 6-1, 6-0 (4) Andy Norman, E, def Sidharth Sharma 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES —(1) Hunza Chaudhri/Julian Thym, E, def Christo Alex/John Lange 6-1, 7-6, 7-5tb (2) Luke Turkington/Soren Swenson, MV, def Edward Revving/Andy Aasen 6-4, 6-0 (3) Johnny Due/Nolan Jones, MV, def Ben Thym/Mathew Maclosek 6-4, 0-6, 10-9
Mustangs 4, Rochester Mayo 3
SINGLES — (1) Emmanuel Alex, MV, def Tej Bhagra 7-6, 6-1tb, 6-0 (2) Christo Alex, MV, def Philip Wiesniewski 6-0, 6-1 (3) Luke Turkington, MV, def Zach Thomas 6-1, 6-4 (4) Soren Swenson, MV, def Ben Erickson 6-4, 6-2
DOUBLES — (1) Spencer Busch/Caleb Nelson, RM, def Johnny Due/Ethan Ito 6-0, 6-0 (2) Caleb Kennel/Daniel Meunier, RM, def Josh Lange/Parker Bryntesen 6-2, 6-0 (3) Philip Wisniewski/David Teng, RM, dèf Nolan Jones/Sidharth Sharma 6-0, 6-3
