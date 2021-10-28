Tennis: Mustangs fall to champ Minnetonka, beat Mayo for 3rd place at state

The Mounds View tennis team captured third place in Class 2A as the state tennis team tournaments concluded Wednesday at the University of Minnesota.
No. 1 ranked Minnetonka overwhelmed the Mustangs 7-0 in the semifinals in the morning. The Mustangs moved their top singles players to doubles, hoping to pick up a point or two there, but the Skippers won every match in straight sets. Then they capped an unbeaten, championship season with a 6-1 conquest of Blake in the finals.
In the third-place match, the Mustangs foiled Rochester Mayo 5-2 in the afternoon. Katerina Smiricinschi and Rory Wahlstrand each won a close three-setter at No. 2 and 3 singles, as did Amanda Diao/Shae Crockarell at No. 2 doubles. Cruising in straight sets were Isabella Myrland at 4-singles, and Emily Aman/Annabelle Huang at 3-doubles.
Mounds View finished 17-3, with a pair of 7-0 losses to Minnetonka and a split with Blake.
“It was an incredible season,” coach Scott Sundstrom reflected. “I am proud to coach these girls because they represent Mounds View High School in a tremendously positive light.”
Sundstrom gave a lot of credit to his co-captains at the top of the lineup.
“This team is extremely cohesive and team-oriented, and it’s because of the strong leadership from the top. Molly and Kat are always leading by example. They play with strong sportsmanship, compete really hard, and cheer for their teammates.”
The Mustangs did off-court training in the weight room this season, which, the coach said, “also helped us perform at our best when it mattered the most.”
The Mustangs will have two doubles teams — Molly Austin and Smiricinschi, and Diao/Crockarell — competing in the individuals state tournament Thursday and Friday.
Minnetonka 7, Mounds View 0
SINGLES — (1) Sarah Shahbaz, Min, def Annabelle Huang 6-0, 6-0 (2) Annika Elvestrom, Min, def Avery Schifsky 6-0, 6-0 (3) Meghan Jurgens, Min, def Isabella Myrland 6-0, 6-0 (4) Kate Feist, Min, def Ava Bullert 6-1, 6-1
DOUBLES — (1) Kesley Phillips/Karina Elvstrom, Min, def Katerina Smiricinschi/Molly Austin 6-1, 6-2 (2) Maddie Prondzinski/Emilija Medzyujaite/Arianna Piedrahita, Min, def Amanda Diao/Shae Crockarell 6-1, 6-3 (3) Arianna Piedrahita/Alexa Cummings, Min, def Emma Sun/Rory Wahlstrand 6-2, 6-2
Mounds View 5, Rochester Mayo 2
SINGLES — (1) Sutton Julsrud, RM, def Molly Austin 6-0, 6-0 (2) Katerina Smiricinschi, MV, def Aoefe Loftus 2-6, 7-5, 10-5 (3) Rory Wahlstrand, MV, def Melea Diehn 6-4, 4-6, 10-5 (4) Isabella Myrland, MV, def Ava Khan 6-4, 6-2
DOUBLES — (1) Amanda Diao/Shae Crockarell, MV, def Audrey Any/Jordan Russell 2-6, 6-3, 10-7 (2) Ella Dozois/Keely Ryder, RM def Emma Sun/Avery Schifsky 6-4, 6-2 (3) Emily Aman/Annabelle Huang, MV, def Charlotte Colby/Diana Meunier 6-1, 6-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.