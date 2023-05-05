Mounds View is 5-0 in the Suburban East Conference after defeating Cretin-Derham Hall 7-0 on Thursday. Winning in singles were Soren Swenson, Nolan Jones, Max Daigle and Aaron Raheja. Winning in doubles were Parker Bryntesen/Christian Forbes, Sidharth Sharma/Andrew Hermes, and Anders Swenson/Kevin Zhang. The Mustangs (6-4 overall) won 84 of 90 games 

