Mounds View is 5-0 in the Suburban East Conference after defeating Cretin-Derham Hall 7-0 on Thursday. Winning in singles were Soren Swenson, Nolan Jones, Max Daigle and Aaron Raheja. Winning in doubles were Parker Bryntesen/Christian Forbes, Sidharth Sharma/Andrew Hermes, and Anders Swenson/Kevin Zhang. The Mustangs (6-4 overall) won 84 of 90 games
Commented
