Mounds View has a 5-0 conference record after defeating Woodbury 6-1 on Tuesday and Roseville Area 5-2 on Thursday. The Mustangs are 6-4 overall. Against Woodbury, Katrina Smiricinschi won 6-0, 6-2; Rory Wahlstrand lost 7-5, 2-6, 8-10; Isabella Myrland won 6-3, 6-0; and Stella Fagerlee won 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, Amanda Diao/Avery Schifsky won 6-0, 6-0; Emily Aman/Annabelle Huang won 6-1, 6-1; and Maddy Shen/Sonali Bhaskar won 6-0, 6-2. Against Roseville, Smiricinschi won 6-2, 6-1; Rory Wahlstrand lost 3-6, 4-6; Myrland won 7-5, 6-1; and Reese Wahlstrand won 7-5, 6-3. In doubles, Diao/Schifsky won 6-1, 6-3; Aman/Huang lost 5-7, 6-4, 8-10; and Fagerlee/Bhaskar won 7-6, 6-4.

