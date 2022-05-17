The No. 5 ranked Mounds View Mustangs edged No. 4 Rochester Mayo 4-3 at home Monday, following a 6-1 loss to No. 1 Edina on Saturday, in their last two regular season matches.
The Mustangs (11-4), who were unbeaten in the Suburban East Conference, will start Section 4AA as top seed, hosting Spring Lake Park on Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.
In singles against Mayo, Christo Alex beat Taj Bhagra 6-2, 7-6 at No. 1, Emmanuel Alex beat Zach Thomas 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, and Soren Swenson beat Noah Wisniewski 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4. Mayo’s Ben Errickson nipped Luke Tarkington 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 3. (Christo and Emmanuel Alex share the No. 5 ranking individually and Bhagra is No. 8.)
In doubles, Josh Lange/Parker Bryntesen defeated Philip Wisniewski/Daniel Meunier 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2. Mayos Spencer Bach/Caleb Nelson beat Johnny Yue/Ethan Ito 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1, and David Teng/Caleb Kennel beat Nolan Jones/Sidharth Sharma 6-0, 7-5 at No. 3.
