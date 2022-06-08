The Mounds View Mustangs advanced to the state semifinals with a 5-2 win over Becker on Tuesday at the University of Minnesota.
The No. 3 seeded Mustangs (15-4) will take on No. 2 Edina (16-1) on Wednesday at 10 a.m. after No. 1 Orono (15-1) faces No. 4 Rochester Mayo (20-3) at 8 a.m.
Edina beat Eden Prairie 7-0, Orono beat Duluth East 7-0, and Rochester Mayo beat Eagan 6-1.
The semifinal losers will duel for third place at 2 p.m. and the winners for the championship at 4 p.m.
Mounds View won all the singles matches against Becker — Emmanuel Alex over Zach Bengtson 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, Christa Alex over Troy Nuest 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, Luke Turkington over Erik Baker 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3, and Soren Swenson over Adler Herdina 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
In doubles, the Mustangs won at No. 3, Nolan Jones and Sidharth Sharma over Sawyer Brown and Landon Peterson 6-4, 4-6, 10-6. Becker’s Eli Scheideman/Ryan Bengtson beat Johnny Yue/Ethan Ito 5-7, 6-4, 10-6 at No. 1, and Luke Bordson/Nick Gruber beat Josh Lange/Parker Bryntese 6-2, 2-7, 10-7 at No. 2.
