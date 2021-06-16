Tennis: Mustangs’ Alex brothers are state doubles runners-up

While their teammate was winning the state singles title, Christo and Emmanuel Alex of Mounds View almost did the same in doubles.
The Alex brothers stormed into the Class AA finals, beating Eastview’s Seth Fregien and Kaleb Ngwendson 6-0, 6-0; Wayzata’s Tanay Panguluri and Jack Bonier 6-0, 6-3; and Duluth East’s Ty Kruger and Dane Patten 6-2, 6-0.
In the title match, Otto Schreiner and Luke Westholder of team champion Edina fought them off 7-5, 6-4. The Alex brothers led 5-2 in the first set and 4-1 I the second.
“We were confident we would be there (finals), and we only dropped five games in all the other matches,” said Christo. “We figured they (the Edina pair) would be the other team, and we were prepared to play them. It’s tough to lose in the finals, but they were very good.”
Coach Scott Sundstrom assessed: “The Alex brothers had a great tournament. They were disappointed with the outcome, but were up against a team that played really strong tennis when they were down in sets.”
Christo, a junior, and Emmanuel, an eighth-grader, played No. 2 and 3 singles all season, with state champ Bjorn Swenson at No. 1. After the team was upset by Mahtomedi in the Section 4AA finals, the brothers hit with each other for two and half hours a day, and cruised through the sectionals.
“There can be challenging dynamics when you partner with your sibling, but the boys formed a strong team,” Sundstrom said. “They were positive with each other, encouraged each other, strategized with each other, etc. It was fun to see.”
One resource the boys had in abundant supply at state was fan support — with their parents and seven siblings (and spouses) on hand. It’s a major tennis family; their mom, Kathy, was a UCLA All-American and played at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
“They were about 50 percent of the crowd, rooting for us,” said Christo.
Both underclassmen, they will be able to try it again next year should they choose to go doubles again.
