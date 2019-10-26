Mounds View freshmen Katerina Smiricinschi and Amanda Diao placed fourth in Class AA doubles as the state tennis tournament concluded on Friday.
The Mustang duo defeated St. Michael-Albertville’s Emma Thole and Meadow LaDuke 6-4, 6-0, and Benilde-St. Margaret’s Joey Trella and Emma Johnson 4-6, 6-1, 6-0, in the first two rounds Thursday.
In the semifinals, Minnetonka’s eventual champions, sophomore Annika Elvestrom and freshman Sarah Shahbaz, stopped them 6-1, 6-1. In the third-place match, Edina seniors Shaylynn Reger and Jessica Ip beat them 6-1, 6-3.
Paige Trondson and Molly Austin lost to Rochester Century’s Julia Barber and Paige Sargent in the first round. The score was 6-3, 6-4.
