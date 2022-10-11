The defending champion Mounds View Mustangs defeated White Bear Lake 6-1 in the Section 4AA semifinals on Monday. The top-seeded Mustangs (16-6) will duel No. 2 Roseville Area (21-2 in the finals Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., at White Bear Lake Lifetime Fitness. Mounds View beat the Raiders 5-2 in conference play. The Bears finished 14-8.
SINGLES — (1) Katerina Smiricinschi, MV, def. Ellia Groneberg 6-1, 6-2 (3) Rory Wahlstrand , MV, def. Nicole Murphy 6-0, 6-0 (3) Kaylee Zimmerman, WBL, def. Isabella Myrland 4-6, 7-5, 10-3 (4) Reese Wahlstrand, MV, def. Sabrina Thompson 6-2, 6-2
DOUBLES — (1) Amanda Diao/Avery Schifsky, MV, def. Alexina Erickson/Alex Reiland 6-0, 6-0 (2) Annabelle Huang/Shae Crockarell, MV, def. Tally Domschot/Annika Norman 6-2, 6-3 (3) Stella Fagerlee/Emily Aman, MV, def. Anna Sommerhause/Ella Skeie 6-1, 6-1
