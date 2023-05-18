Mounds View defeated White Bear Lake 6-1 in the Section 4AA quarterfinal on Wednesday at home. The No. 2 seeded Mustangs will  host Stillwater in the semifinals on Friday. Winning against the Bears were Soren Swenson, Parker Bryntesen, and Nolan Jones at 1-2-3 singles, and Sidharth Sharma/Michael Wang, Christian Forbes/Max Daigle, and Anders SwensonAndrew Hermes at 1-2-3 doubles. Bryan Hule at 3-singles lost a third-set tiebreaker 10-8.

