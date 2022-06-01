Mounds View’s Christo Alex and Emmanuel Alex placed first and second in the Section 4AA singles tournament Tuesday, advancing to the state singles tournament.
Mahtomedi’s Sam Rathmanner and Brandon Pham captured the doubles championship, with teammates Dylan Pham and Jack Allaben runners-up, each advancing to state.
State singles and doubles tournaments will be held June 9-10 at the University of Minnesota. Mounds View will compete in the team tournament June 7-8.
Action section singles and doubles matches took place at St. Paul Harding.
Christo Alex, a senior, seeded No. 2, reached finals beating Rafi Karpowitz of St, Paul Central 6-0, 6-0; Pedro DeFilippo Vannucci of Roseville 6-0, 6-1; and Sean Oslund of Centennial 6-0, 6-0.
Emmanuel Alex, a freshman, seeded No. 1, reached finals beating Quang Bui of Como Park 6-0, 6-0; Brady Benning of Stillwater 6-0, 6-0; and Zach Chaffey of Centennial 6-0, 6-1.
In the finals, Christo (16-2) won by default over Emmanuel (18-2), who then had a true-second match against Oslund, winning 6-2, 6-0.
“Emmanuel was not feeling well yesterday, so he defaulted to Christo,” coach Scott Sundstrom said, “but then had to play true second and ended up winning that.”
The brothers competed in doubles last season and placed second in the state meet.
Oslund beat Chaffey 7-5, 6-2 in the third-place match. Oslund, seeded third, reached semifinals beating Eli Nelson of Stillwater 6-0, 6-0, and Zachary Orrtun of Spring Lake Park 6-0, 6-2. Chaffey, seeded fifth, advanced beating Nathan Muller of St. Paul Central 6-0, 6-0, and Cathal See of Roseville 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, Rathmanner, a sophomore, and Brandan Pham, a freshman, seeded first, advanced to finals beating Charley Moore and Alexander Bagdade of St. Paul Central 6-0, 6-0; Brady Lau and Sam Spivey of Stillwater 6-0, 6-0; and Luke Tarkington and Soren Swenson of Mounds View 6-4, 6-2. Dylan Pham, a junior, and Allaben, a sophomore, seeded second, advanced beating Dan Carlson and Justin Bailey of Centennial 6-0, 6-0; Oscar Vargo and Nilas Birkland of St. Paul Central 6-0, 6-2; and Dylan Magistad and Carter Magistad of Stillwater 7-5, 6-0.
Rathmanner and Brandon Pham won in the finals 6-2, 6-0 over Allaben and Dylan Pham.
In the third-place match, Dylan and Carter Magistad beat Turkington and Swenson 6-1, 7-5. Turkington and Swenson beat teams from Irondale and Centennial to reach the semifinals.
Jaoquin and JJ Bliss, who played doubles together all season, were seeded fifth. They defeated teams from Roseville 6-3, 6-0, and lost to Turkington and Swenson 6-1, 6-2. The other top doubles entrants were singles players in dual meets.
