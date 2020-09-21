The Mounds View tennis team has won its first six matches by 7-0 and beat Woodbury 5-2 in its most recent match when the Royals put their top four players in doubles and won at one and two.
The Mustangs have blanked Cretin-Derhan Hall, Roseville, East Ridge, Stillwater, Irondale and Forest Lake.
This week, they will finish conference against White Bear Lake on Tuesday and Park on Thursday. Next week, the top four teams will have a conference tournament Tuesday and Thursday.
“Everyone really has been playing well,” coach Scott Sundstrom said. “Katerina Smiricinschi is undefeated (at 2 and 3 singles) and has hardly lost any games.”
The regulars are seniors Sanjana Pattanaik, Katia Bartels, Hannah Lindgren, Annika Lindgren and Ella Roesler; junior Molly Austin; sophomores Smiricinschi, Amanda Diao, Emma Sun, and Emily Aman; and freshman Annabelle Huang.
