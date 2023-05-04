Mounds View, perennial Suburban East champion, remained unbeaten in conference with a 7-0 win over White Bear Lake on Wednesday. In singles, Soren Swenson beat Derrick Thomas 6-1, 6-0; Parker Bryntese beat Colton Knutson 6-1, 6-1; Nolan Jones beat Grady Gallatin 6-0, 6-2; Andrew Hermes beat Mason Voeller 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, Sidharth Sharma/Michael Wang beat Will Fleming/Andrew Kolenich 6-2, 6-2; Christian Forbes/Max Daigle beat Brook Moor/Travis Domschot 6-4, 6-0; and Anders Swenson/Kevin Zhang downed Everett Moravec/Will Distad 6-0, 6-0. Mounds View is 5-4 with four losses to highly-ranked teams. White Bear Lake is 3-5.

